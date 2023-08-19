World Mosquito Day (WMD) is observed every year on 20 August. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about the mosquito-borne diseases, and their effect on the human health. Diseases like Malaria Chikungunya, and Dengue caused by mosquitos can be life threatening, if not provided with proper medical attention.
According to worldmosquitoprogram.org, "Mosquito-borne diseases kill more than one million people and infect up to 700 million each year - almost one in ten people. Already in 2023, there have been more than three million dengue cases and over 1,500 dengue-related deaths globally."
The main purpose behind celebrating the World Mosquito Day is to educate people about the mosquito-borne diseases and their associated preventive measures.
Due to climatic changes, globalisation, and urbanisation, the rate at which mosquito-borne diseases are spreading across regions is quite alarming. Therefore, it is critical more than ever to take necessary measures to combat such fatal diseases.
The Wolbachia method adopted by the World Mosquito Program has been specifically designed to protect the communities from mosquito-borne diseases, and therefore prevent deaths.
Which Day Is Celebrated As World Mosquito Day?
World Mosquito Day is celebrated annually on 20 August. This year, the WMD falls on Sunday, 20 August 2023.
What Is the Aim of World Mosquito Day?
The main aim of celebrating the World Mosquito Day is to create awareness among people about the mosquito-borne diseases and their preventive measures.
What Is the Theme of World Mosquito Day 2023?
The theme of World Mosquito Day 2023 is not known yet.
History of World Mosquito Day: Why 20 August is Celebrated As World Mosquito Day?
The history of World Mosquito Day dates back to 20 August 1897, when Ronald Ross - British Doctor made a revolutionary discovery about the Malaria transmission. Sir Ronald Ross discovered that a parasite found in the stomach of female Anopheles mosquito is responsible for transmitting the malaria among humans.
To commemorate this groundbreaking discovery, World Mosquito Day was founded and is celebrated every year on 20 August. The main motive behind observing World Mosquito Day is to make a world free of mosquito-borne diseases.
According to cdc.gov, "Mosquitoes cause more death & disease than any other animal on the planet."
Significance of World Mosquito Day: Why To Celebrate This Day?
The main significance of World Mosquito Day is to combat mosquito-borne diseases and protect communities across the globe. The day is recognized to commemorate and honor the wonderful discovery of Sir Ronald Ross, a British Doctor who helped us to understand the link between malaria transmission and female Anopheles mosquito.
World Mosquito Day 2023 Activities: How To Celebrate This Day?
World Mosquito Day, people should participate in seminars, conferences, health quizzes, workshops, and webinars to learn about the different types of mosquito-borne diseases and their preventive measures.
Some of the World Mosquito Day 2023 activities include:
Launching awareness campaigns.
Holding community clean drives to locate and clean the mosquito breeding sites.
Distributing educational materials like brochures, pamphlets, and flyers to create awareness among people about the mosquito-borne diseases.
Participation in fundraising events to support the research and initiatives for treating mosquito-borne diseases.
