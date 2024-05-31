World Milk Day 2024: 7 Amazing Benefits of Milk for Overall Health

World Milk Day 2024: World Milk Day is celebrated every year on 1 June. The day is dedicated to the dairy industry and its contributions to the nation's nutrition and overall health. This day also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of balanced diets and the role that dairy plays in fulfilling them. This year's theme for World Milk Day is focussed on observing the vital role dairy plays in delivering quality nutrition to nourish the world.
Dairy is a highly accessible, affordable, and nutrient-dense food. It is an essential part of a balanced diet worldwide. According to the official website of World Milk Day, dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people. World Milk Day is a significant day to recognize the importance of milk and dairy products in ensuring the nutritional well-being of people all over the world. It also serves as a reminder of the need to adopt sustainable and responsible dairy practices. Let us read about some amazing health benefits of milk below.
7 Health Benefits of Milk
Following are some of the important health benefits of milk.
1. Nutrition: The nutritional profile of milk is impressive. It is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and protein. In fact, milk contains more calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B than many other foods. Skipping on milk could lead to deficiencies in these nutrients, which can have serious health consequences. The nutritional content of milk can vary based on factors such as the fat content and how the cow was cared for. For example, milk from cows that eat mostly grass has higher amounts of conjugated linoleic acid and omega-3 fatty acids. We should drink milk every day to ensure that we get plenty of nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B. Milk is also a good source of protein, fiber, and vitamins.
2. Rich in Quality Protein: Milk is a rich source of protein, with 8 grams of protein in a single cup. This protein is essential for the growth and development of the human body, as well as for cellular repair and immune system regulation. Milk is considered to be a complete protein, meaning that it contains all nine essential amino acids required for the body to function properly. The two main types of protein found in milk are casein and whey protein. Casein makes up the majority of the protein in cow's milk, comprising 70-80% of the total protein content.
Whey protein makes up approximately 20% of the protein content, and it contains the branched-chain amino acids leucine, isoleucine, and valine, which have all been linked to various health benefits. In addition to being a great source of protein, milk also has been shown to boost muscle repair in athletes. This is because milk contains nutrients such as leucine and isoleucine, which help in muscle recovery and growth. Additionally, drinking milk can also help in reducing muscle soreness and improving physical performance in older adults.
3. Promotes Bone Health: Drinking milk is a great way to maintain bone health. Many studies have shown that consuming milk regularly can help prevent bone diseases like osteoporosis. One of the most important nutrients for bone health is calcium. It is essential for the body to absorb calcium, and it is obtained mainly from milk and milk products. About 99% of the calcium in the body is stored in bones and teeth. Drinking more milk can help increase calcium levels and reduce the risk of bone loss. Milk is also a good source of protein. It contains about 50% of bone volume and about one-third of bone mass. Consuming more protein can help prevent bone loss, especially in women who do not consume enough calcium.
4. Prevents Weight Gain: A new study has revealed that consuming more milk can help you lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Whole milk, in particular, has been linked to a lower risk of childhood obesity. The study looked at data from 145 three-year-old Latino children and found that those who consumed higher amounts of milk fat had a lower risk of developing childhood obesity. Similarly, another study found that eating more high-fat dairy products can help middle-aged and elderly women lose weight and maintain a healthy diet. Milk contains several compounds that can help you lose weight, such as calcium, fat-breaking nutrients, and fiber. It can also help you feel full for a longer period of time, which may prevent you from overeating. In addition, the conjugated linoleic acid in milk has been shown to boost weight loss by promoting fat breakdown and inhibiting fat production.
5. Reduces Blood Pressure: Dairy products such as milk, cheese, and cottage cheese are low in saturated fat and high in calcium, potassium, and magnesium, which may help lower blood pressure. According to studies, milk and its products are a great way to lower blood pressure. It is believed that the calcium, potassium, and magnesium in milk have a synergetic effect on blood pressure. It is also believed that other factors such as peptides formed during the digestion of casein may also play a role in lowering blood pressure. Overall, dairy products have been linked to a reduced risk of high blood pressure.
6. Boosts Immune System: Since milk is rich in immune-boosting vitamins and nutrients like protein, vitamin D, vitamin A, zinc, and more. It is believed that consuming milk on daily basis can boost the immune system, and therefore protect you from different types of diseases. It is recommended to drink more milk for strengthening the immune system.
7. Improves your Skin and Hair Health: Milk and other dairy products are loaded with important proteins, minerals, vitamins, and other essential components. The high quality proteins in milk help in the improvement of hair health while as the vitamins A and Zinc promotes skin health. Therefore, it is recommended to consume milk daily to derive all the health benefits.
