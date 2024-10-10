World Mental Health Day 2024: 5 Tips to Boost Mental Your Health

World Mental Health Day, observed annually on 10 October, brings crucial attention to mental health issues, and advocates for increased support and resources. This year's theme is 'Mental Health at Work.' It emphasizes the vital connection between workplace environments and mental well-being.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stresses that supportive work environments are crucial for maintaining mental health. Conversely, negative factors like stigma, discrimination, harassment, and poor working conditions can severely impact mental well-being, leading to decreased quality of life, work participation, and productivity.