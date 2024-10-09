ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How to Cope with Burnout? Deepika Padukone Interview on World Mental Health Day

Arianna Huffington opens up about burnout and coping with stress in a candid conversation with Deepika Padukone

The Quint
Published
Mind It
1 min read
On World Mental Health Day 2024, actress and founder of the Live Love Laugh foundation, Deepika Padukone and Arianna Huffington, founder of the Huffington Post and Thrive Global, share stories of their personal experience with stress, burnout, and overworking and how they cope with them.

"We have to learn that downtime is a feature of the human software, not a bug. In fact, to be more productive, you need downtime," says Huffington.

"Yes, When I'm feeling stressed or burnt out, I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent," responds Deepika Padukone.

While building The Huffington Post, Ariana shares that one day she collapsed from exhaustion. “I thought I had to sacrifice my health to be successful,” she says.

Reflecting on her personal journey of well-being, Arianna goes on to say,

“We’ve spent so long prioritizing our external accomplishments and pushing ourselves to the limit that we’ve forgotten the essential role of taking care of ourselves. The truth is, when we prioritize our well-being, everything else falls into place.”

This video is a part of Live Love Laugh foundation's Lecture series. Watch the full video interview here.

Read More
