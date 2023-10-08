World Mental Health Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Awareness Quotes

World Mental Health Day (WMHD) is observed every year on 10 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the importance of good mental health, and measures to protect & take better care of mental well being. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day different activities like seminars, workshops, events, and conferences are held globally to educate people about mental health issues, and different ways to manage and prevent them.
Good mental health is critical for the overall functioning of body. Poor mental health not only leads to health conditions like depression, but also impacts the physical health and livelihood of the affected individuals. According to the World Health Organization, "One among eight people globally are living with mental health conditions. An increasing number of adolescents and young people are affected by mental health issues.
Although, mental health problems are common in today's modern world, there is still stigma associated with this health condition. People often discriminate mental health patients, and deprive them of their basic human rights. World Mental Health Day provides a platform to eradicate the myths, stigma, exclusion, and discrimination linked with mental health conditions. One of the main aims of celebrating this day is to make mental healthcare accessible to everyone across the world.
The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide, reports WHO.
World Mental Health Day 2023 Theme
The theme of World Mental Health Day 2023 is "Mental health is a universal human right." The purpose of this theme is to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right, says WHO.
History of World Mental Health Day
The idea of celebrating a day for mental health awareness was first proposed in 1992 during the World Federation for Mental Health Congress in Cape Town, South Africa. After this proposal got approved, the first ever mental health day was celebrated on 10 October 1992.
World Mental Health Day is also recognized to commemorate the establishment of World Federation for Mental Health in 1948. This organization plays a crucial role in promoting mental health on a global level, and advocating for the rights of people with mental health conditions.
Significance of World Mental Health Day: Why To Celebrate This Day?
The significance of observing World Mental Health Day is vast. However, following are some of the main reasons behind celebrating this day.
To create awareness among people about different mental health conditions and their management.
To reduce the stigma, myths, and misconceptions that are associated with mental health.
To encourage people about seeking help for their mental health issues, instead of feeling anxious and nervous.
To educate people about different ways to protect the mental health. People must know that mental health is as important as the overall physical health. Mental health issues should not be neglected due to any reason.
To promote inclusion and protect the rights of people with mental illness.
To encourage people with mental health problems to seek help from mental health professionals, family, friends, or anyone without any fear or shame.
To encourage mental health advocates, policy makers, and stakeholders to allocate resources to improve mental health services and support networks.
To address mental health issues on a global level through international collaborations.
To foster a culture where mental health is taken as serious as any other physical health condition.
It is an opportunity for mental health professionals, organizations, and advocates to set up policies and services in favor of mental health patients.
World Mental Health Day 2023: Awareness Quotes
You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you. [Dan Millman].
I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health. My brain and my heart are really important to me. I don’t know why I wouldn’t seek help to have those things be as healthy as my teeth. [Kerry Washington].
What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation. [Glenn Close].
Mental health is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going. [Noam Shpancer].
There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t. [John Green].
Positive vibes only’ isn’t a thing. Humans have a wide range of emotions and that’s OK. [Molly Bahr, LMHC].
Your mental health is everything – prioritize it. Make the time like your life depends on it, because it does." [Mel Robbins].
Mental health problems don’t define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but you are not the rain." [Matt Haig].
Being able to be your true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health." [Dr. Lauren Fogel Mersy].
