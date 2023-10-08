World Mental Health Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Awareness Quotes

World Mental Health Day (WMHD) is observed every year on 10 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the importance of good mental health, and measures to protect & take better care of mental well being. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day different activities like seminars, workshops, events, and conferences are held globally to educate people about mental health issues, and different ways to manage and prevent them.

Good mental health is critical for the overall functioning of body. Poor mental health not only leads to health conditions like depression, but also impacts the physical health and livelihood of the affected individuals. According to the World Health Organization, "One among eight people globally are living with mental health conditions. An increasing number of adolescents and young people are affected by mental health issues.