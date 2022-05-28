World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance
Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is celebrated on 28 May every year, it falls on the day of the International Day of Action for Women's Health 2022 across the world.
The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of menstrual care and aims to raise awareness about the social issues and challenges faced by women during menstruation. It also highlights how many women don't have access to sanitary products and care.
On this occasion, let's have a look at the history, significance, and theme of world menstrual hygiene day 2022.
World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Theme
The theme for World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022 is “To create a world where no women or girl is held back because they menstruate, by 2030.”
As stated on the official website “This means a world where every girl or woman is empowered to manage her menstruation safely, hygienically, with confidence and without shame.”
The main objectives of the world Menstruation Day 2022:
Everyone should have access to affordable menstrual products of their choice.
Period stigma and social discrimination should be eradicated.
Everyone should have basic information about menstruation, including men and boys.
Everyone should have access to period-friendly water, sanitation and hygiene facilities anywhere in the world.
The 2022 campaigns will be organized using the #WeAreCommitted hashtag. It will be used by organisations across the world to announce about their commitments and contributions to the over-reaching goal to set an example for others to follow.
World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: History
The Menstrual Hygiene Day was first created in 2013 by the German non-profit WASH United. It was celebrated in 2014 globally and has grown since then.
For the last three years, the World Menstrual Hygiene Day movement has called for action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene using the hashtag #ItsTimeForAction.
World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Significance
The Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to bring together the work, voices and actions of non-profit organizations, government agencies, individuals and the media for the promotion of menstrual health and hygiene for everyone across the world.
The day aims to break the silence, raise awareness and change the negative social norms around menstrual health and hygiene.
The celebration of this day comes as an opportunity for the engagement of decision-makers and political leaders to prioritize and catalyze actions for menstrual health and hygiene at all levels- global, national, and local.
