World Menopause Day 2023: Foods to Avoid During Menopause

1. Avoid all processed foods such as chips and cookies. They contain sodium and added sugar that retain water and make you feel bloated.

2. Avoid all spicy foods. The spiciness in spicy foods triggers hot flashes, excessive sweating, and flushing in menopausal women.

3. Junk foods must be avoided. They increase the risk of heart disease since menopausal women are already at a high risk of heart disease. These unhealthy foods are a high source of fats, resulting in weight gain and a risk of menopausal symptoms.

4. Women drinking more than five glasses of alcohol daily have an increased risk of breast cancer. An excess intake of alcohol in women triggers menopausal symptoms. Caffeine increases the risk of hot flashes. The risk of hot flashes is more in women who take caffeinated drinks than in those who do not. Alternatives for hot caffeinated drinks are green tea, peppermint tea, and caffeine-free beverages.

5. Brisket and bacon though are high in saturated fat, and lower the body’s serotonin levels. When the serotonin level drops, we feel angry, grumpy, and irritable. Avoid meats that are greasy, marbled cuts, and in alternatives choose chicken, turkey, and ground beef that is 90 percent lean or better.