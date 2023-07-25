World IVF Day 2023: 20 Inspirational Quotes on Fertility

World IVF Day is observed on 25 July every year and this day marks the first time when the first test-tube baby was born, Louise Brown, in 1978. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a series of procedures that are best suited for couples who cannot become pregnant naturally or prevent genetic problems.
IVF is one of the most effective forms of assisted reproductive technology. It includes collecting mature eggs from ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm in a lab to get a fertilized egg (embryo) that is transferred to a uterus. The entire cycle takes about three weeks. On the occasion of World IVF Day, share these quotes with your friends and family to raise awareness.
World IVF Day 2023: Quotes
“A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink.” — Gina Carey
“Learn to trust the journey even when you don’t understand it.” — Mila Bron
“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” — Margaret Thatcher
“She is brave and strong and broken all at once.” — Anna Funder
“Hope is the only thing stronger than fear.” — Robert Ludlum
“Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says, ‘I’ll try again tomorrow.’” — Mary Anne Radmacher
“You always pass failure on your way to success.” — Mickey Rooney
“Not everyone will understand your journey. That’s fine. It’s not their journey to make sense of. It’s yours.” ― Zero Dean
“People cry not because they’re weak but because they’ve been strong for too long” — Johnny Depp.
“You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.” — Bob Marley
“Faith is taking the first step, even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
“A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles” — Jane Fuller
“Just because your path is different doesn’t mean you’re lost.” —Gerard Abrams
“I was taught the way of progress is neither swift nor easy.”- Marie Curie
“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Fall seven times and stand up eight.”- Japanese Proverb
“Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future.”- Robert H. Schuller
“As I look back on my life, I realize that every time I thought I was being rejected from something good, I was actually being redirected to something better.”- Dr. Steve Maraboli
“Every day begins with an act of courage and hope: getting out of bed.”- Mason Cooley
