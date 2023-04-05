1 in 6 People Globally Affected by Infertility, Finds WHO Report

Nearly one in six people around the world is affected by infertility, according to a new report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), on 4 April.

The new estimates, using data from 1990 - 2021, underscores the worrying global increase in rates of infertility – defined as a failure to achieve pregnancy after trying for over a year.

Why is infertility on the rise? Who is impacted? FIT breaks it down.