World Hypertension Day 2024: 7 Tips To Manage Hypertension

Tips To Manage Hypertension: World Hypertension day is celebrated on 17 May annually and today is the day to raise awareness and educate people about hypertension, its causes, prevention, and management. High blood pressure (bp) is a condition in which the blood pressure rises above a certain limit. It can be a significant health problem, leading to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

Although high blood pressure can affect anyone, it's more commonly diagnosed in men. It's also a more common condition in people who are overweight or obese. However, anyone can have high blood pressure.

Symptoms of high blood pressure include high blood pressure readings resulting in increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

causes of high blood pressure include obesity, high weight, and a family history of hypertension. It also can be caused by certain lifestyle changes, such as diet, exercise, and medication.