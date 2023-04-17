World Haemophilia Day: How Food Intake Impacts the Condition

The condition is life-long, and could threaten a person's survival if not managed well. Episodes of excessive pain and swelling in the joints, nose bleeds, unexplained deep cuts and bruises with excessive bleeding, or excessive bleeding post surgeries could all be fatal.

The input of food and its nature may not play a strong role in tackling the disease as it is a genetic condition. However, certain dietary practices it may help to reduce the bleeding and maintain the upkeep of the cells. Thus, clean eating is a priority.