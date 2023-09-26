World Contraception Day 2023: Theme, History, Quotes, Significance, and More

World Contraception Day is celebrated on 26 September every year. The day is dedicated to educate and aware people about the contraceptive methods that not only help in family planning, but also maintain a healthy reproductive sexual health.

The meaning of contraception is preventing pregnancy. The term has been derived from two words: 'Contra' meaning 'against' and 'Conception' meaning 'conceiving in the womb.'

Contraception is an important method for young women and men to prevent unwanted pregnancies and protect themselves from diseases related to poor sexual health.

There are different types of contraceptive methods including oral contraceptive pills, condoms, injectables, vaginal rings, patches, intrauterine devices, male sterilisation, female sterilisation, implants, and more.

On World Contraception Day different awareness programmes, events, seminars, and workshops are held throughout the world to disseminate knowledge about uses of contraceptives, benefits, and precautionary measures.