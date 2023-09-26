World Contraception Day 2023: Theme, History, Quotes, Significance, and More

World Contraception Day is celebrated on 26 September every year. The day is dedicated to educate and aware people about the contraceptive methods that not only help in family planning, but also maintain a healthy reproductive sexual health.
The meaning of contraception is preventing pregnancy. The term has been derived from two words: 'Contra' meaning 'against' and 'Conception' meaning 'conceiving in the womb.'
Contraception is an important method for young women and men to prevent unwanted pregnancies and protect themselves from diseases related to poor sexual health.
There are different types of contraceptive methods including oral contraceptive pills, condoms, injectables, vaginal rings, patches, intrauterine devices, male sterilisation, female sterilisation, implants, and more.
On World Contraception Day different awareness programmes, events, seminars, and workshops are held throughout the world to disseminate knowledge about uses of contraceptives, benefits, and precautionary measures.
What Is the Theme of World Contraception Day 2023?
The theme of World Contraception Day 2023 is "The Power of Options." The main focus of this theme is to empower individuals to make informed decisions regarding their sexual health and family planning . It has been established to allow young individuals to take control of their reproductive health.
History and Significance of World Contraception Day
The history of World Contraception Day dates back to 2007 when ten worldwide family planning agencies across the globe declared use of contraceptive methods an important step in family planning.
Healthy families are created by choice, not by chance, said Dr Nafis Sadik, former executive director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in 1994. The concept of World Contraception Day is supported by at least 15 governmental organisations, NGOs, medical communities, scientific communities, and healthcare organisations.
The main significance of recognising World Contraception Day is to spread accurate and up to date information about sexual and reproductive health.
World Contraception Day 2023 Quotes for Awareness
Birth control is the first important step woman must take toward the goal of her freedom. It is the first step she must take to be a man’s equal. It is the first step they must both take toward human emancipation. [Margaret Sanger].
Contraceptives have a proven track record of enhancing the health of women and children, preventing unintended pregnancy, and reducing the need for abortion. [Louise Slaughter].
The decision to outlaw contraceptives was made for women by men. [Melinda Gates].
Contraceptives should be used on every conceivable occasion. [Spike Milligan].
In fact, no country in the last fifty years has emerged from poverty without expanding access to contraceptives. [Melinda Gates].
If a woman is asking for birth control, it's because she needs it. The request itself is enough. [Aude Mermilliod].
