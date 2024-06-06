World Brain Tumor Day 2024: 7 Myths & Facts About Brain Tumor

World Brain Tumor Day is an annual global healthcare event observed every year on 8 June with the intent of increasing public awareness about brain tumors. A brain tumor is an unusual growth of tissue in the brain or its covering that disrupt the proper brain functioning. A brain tumor is one of the deadliest disorders affecting any gender, both adults and children. There are two main types of brain tumors: primary brain tumors, which originate in the brain, and secondary brain tumors, also known as brain metastasis, which refers to a tumor that has spread to the brain from its area of origin.
A brain tumor is one of the most challenging and complex condition and needs a multidisciplinary approach for treatment and recovery. Myths and misconceptions about brain tumour, its risk factors, how it spreads, and treatment options are widespread.
Myth 1: All Brain Tumors Are Cancerous
Fact : Only one-third of brain tumors are cancerous. Most of the non-cancerous brain tumors that can be treated completely.
Myth 2: Using Mobile Phones Causes Brain Tumour.
Fact: There is no such evidence suggesting that mobile phone or any other type of radiation causes brain tumour but long exposures to radiation do have severe negative effects on the overall health and hence, should not be taken lightly.
Myth 3: All Brain Tumor Patients Have the Same Signs and Symptoms
Fact: Every person diagnosed with a brain tumor has different symptoms. While some people do not develop symptoms indicating a tumor, others have symptoms that worsen over time leading to diagnosis. Others feel fine but tend to experience a sudden onset of symptoms.
Myth 4: Treatment For a Brain Tumor is Standard and Accessible To Anyone Affected
Fact: The treatment of a brain tumor vary widely depending on the type and location of a brain tumor, the age of a patient and many other individual elements. Equal access to treatments and drugs and the associated financial burden is an important issue for brain tumor patients and their families.
Myth 5: Artificial Sweeteners Can Cause Brain Tumors
Fact: No, this is not possible. Studies did show connection between processed food and artificial sweeteners but those cancers were intestinal and abdominal cancers and have no connection with brain tumors.
Myth 6: Brain Tumor is Genetic
Fact: There is no such evidence that proves brain tumors run in the family. Instead, environmental or lifestyle factors are the main causes of brain tumor. Brain MRI, biopsy, and other specialized tests are recommended for people with a family history of brain tumors to detect the risk of developing the condition.
Myth 7: Brain Tumors Are Contagious
Fact: Brain tumors are not contagious. They don't spread from person to person through any form of contact or exposure.
