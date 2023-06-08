World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Quotes, Posters, Messages and WhatsApp Status

World brain tumor day is celebrated on 8 June every year and it is an important event to make people aware of the deadly disease. It is a day and an opportunity to make people realize that we need to eat healthy and maintain a healthy lifestyle if we want to reduce the risk of any disease.
A brain tumor is an abnormal growth around the brain. This growth is usually the unwanted mass of cells. Together spinal tumors and brain tumors are called central nervous system (CNS) tumors. Research proves that people may or may not experience the symptoms of brain tumors at first or might not relate the symptoms to such a serious condition.
On the occasion of world brain tumor day, here are a few quotes, posters, and images for WhatsApp status to raise awareness.
World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Posters & WhatsApp Status
World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Quotes & Messages
“It is crucial to maintain hope despite the substantial and numerous challenges of this devastating disease.” - Kathy
“Don’t ever quit and don’t ever give up hope. Don’t ever ask yourself, "Why is this happening to me?" – Jered
“Don’t panic! Procedures are evolving. Be positive and never give up hope. It’s also important to do your research, seek a second opinion and find an expert care team so you can continue to live life to the fullest.” – Lawrence
“To live as well as I can with this disease, I find it helpful to be able to turn toward pain and difficulties rather than away.” – Gretel
“We all have a role in this journey. No role is too small or insignificant. Each interaction is meaningful, and collectively we will change the future outcome.” – Kimberly Wallgren
