Can You Not Donate Blood if You Have Tattoos?: Debunking Blood Donation Myths

Every year, India needs around 14.6 million units of blood. And over the years, we've consistently fallen short of at least a million units of blood while treating critical patients.
This is what the Union Health Ministry had revealed in June 2023, while talking about the shortage of blood in the country.
One unit of blood can save at least three lives, yet, thousands of patients and their caregivers scramble each day to arrange blood for medical procedures.
This has, in some part, to do with the lack of awareness and spread of mis/disinformation around blood donation.
Ahead of World Blood Donor Day on 14 June, FIT reached out to Dr Amita Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Haematology & Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, to bust myths about blood donation.
1. I can’t donate blood if I have tattoos or piercings.
Anyone can donate blood regardless of body modifications, provided the work was done at least six months prior to the donation.
2. I cannot donate blood past the age of 50 years.
According to Dr Amita Mahajan, the age limit for any healthy person to donate blood is between 18-65 years.
"If you are a first time donor then the upper age limit is 60 years. Anyone who is above 45 kg of weight can be a donor."Dr Amita Mahajan
3. Once I have donated blood, I should not do it again regularly.
The intermission period between two blood donations should be 90 days, whereas for plasma donations, it should be 2-3 days.
4. I do not need to donate blood unless I have a rare blood type.
Donations are needed regardless of the blood type.
Though there is more of a need for the rare blood groups, Dr Mahajan emphasises that people of “all blood groups can donate blood, platelets, and plasma.”
5. I can catch an infection from donating blood.
No. Since the whole process is done in a sterilised manner by medical professionals, it is rare to fall sick or get infected via blood donations.
"Any healthy person can donate blood without having an impact on their health. In fact, in the long run, those who donate blood regularly are healthier. Every time they go and donate blood, they are getting kind of a health check up done."Dr Amita Mahajan
6. People with a vegetarian diet can’t donate blood.
Again, that's only a myth. Dr Mahajan tells FIT, “Vegetarians can very well donate blood. Any healthy person regardless of dietary preferences can donate."
However, people who have low haemoglobin levels cannot do so. You need more than 12.5 g/dL of haemoglobin to donate blood.
7. I cannot donate blood if I am on some medication.
People on most medications can donate blood – so long as it does not interfere with their health and the medication has not been started in the past 24 hours.
"When you are donating blood, the blood bank’s first concern is the donor’s health. One needs to be mindful of their own health before donating. Patients on chemotherapy or any other cancer medication should not donate blood. However, patients on regular medicines, such as thyroid, are perfectly capable of donating it if the condition is controlled."Dr Amita Mahajan
8. Women should not donate blood.
There is no such bias when it comes to donating blood.
However, according to Dr Mahajan, most women in India have a haemoglobin level below 12.5 g/dL. Those who lie above the minimum requirement can donate blood.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)