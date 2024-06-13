World Blood Donor Day 2024: 6 Benefits Of Blood Donation

1. Donating Blood Lowers Harmful Iron Stores & Reduces the Risk of Developing Cancer

When one donates blood, it lowers the iron level in their body and balances their iron level. When the iron level lowers, it allows the body to replenish it with fresh blood. The frequency of blood donation reduces the risk of developing cancer.

2. Donating Blood Lowers the Risk Of Heart Attack and Liver Disease

Donating blood lowers the blood pressure and helps to minimize cardiovascular risk factors, lowering the risk of a heart attack.

Donating blood at least once a year reduces the risk of a heart attack by 88 percent. A person who has a iron overload, the excess iron in their body is stored predominantly in the heart and liver, whuch further causes significant damage to these organs but frequent blood donation helps to balance these organs. Donating blood also helps relieve some iron deposits and prevent liver problems.

3. Blood Donation Reveals Potential Health Problems

Monitoring blood quality regularly helps one detect a health problem before it becomes life-threatening. Another approach to keep an eye on cardiovascular health is to donate blood frequently. Whenever one donates blood, they will get a mini-physical check-up in which the pulse, blood pressure, body temperature, hemoglobin, and other vital signs will be checked.