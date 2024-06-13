World Blood Donor Day 2024: 5 Myths About Blood Donation Busted

Every year on 14 June, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD), to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. The global theme of World Blood Donor Day changes each year in recognition of the selfless individuals who donate their blood for people unknown to them.

This year we will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day that marks a momentous occasion to reflect on achievements, address challenges, and envision a future where safe blood transfusion is universally accessible.The theme for 2024 is “20 Years of Celebrating Giving: Thank You Blood Donors!”, selected to commemorate the milestone of the 20th anniversary and the profound impact of blood donation on the lives of patients and donors. But there are various misconceptions about blood donations that we will help you clear today.