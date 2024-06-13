World Blood Donor Day 2024: 5 Myths About Blood Donation Busted

Every year on 14 June, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD), to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. The global theme of World Blood Donor Day changes each year in recognition of the selfless individuals who donate their blood for people unknown to them.
This year we will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of World Blood Donor Day that marks a momentous occasion to reflect on achievements, address challenges, and envision a future where safe blood transfusion is universally accessible.The theme for 2024 is “20 Years of Celebrating Giving: Thank You Blood Donors!”, selected to commemorate the milestone of the 20th anniversary and the profound impact of blood donation on the lives of patients and donors. But there are various misconceptions about blood donations that we will help you clear today.
Myth 1: Donating Blood Increases the Risk Of Acquiring HIV and Other Infections.
Fact: The use of sterile and new needles for every donation is prioritised to ensure that each needle is used only once to prevent any potential contamination. If a donor is found to have a high-risk profile or any indication of infections, their blood is not used for transfusion. Donated blood, furthermore, undergoes extensive testing for various infectious diseases, which includes HIV, hepatitis b and c, syphilis and others, that helps to ensure that any blood units found to be contaminated or carrying infections are promptly discarded.
Myth 2: Donating Blood Can Lead To a Weakened Immune System.
Fact: The process of donating blood involves, primarily, the extraction of red blood cells, which are replenished by the body within a few days. While it may take a few weeks for white blood cell levels to return to normal after donation, this temporary decrease in white blood cells does not significantly impair the immune system functionality. It is not compromised by the act of donating blood.
Myth 3: Being On Medication Prohibits Blood Donation.
Fact: Taking medicines does not disqualify individuals from donating blood. The eligibility to donate blood depends on the condition for which the medication is prescribed. If the condition is well managed and the individual is in good health, they are eligible to donate. But few medications require a waiting period after the last dose before donating.
Myth 4: Individuals With Tattoos or Piercing Are Ineligible to Donate Blood.
Fact: Individuals are advised to wait for a period of three months after getting the tattoo, to donate blood. But only if the tattoo was done from a tattoo parlour with a government licence otherwise the person cannot donate blood. Individuals who have undergone a piercing are also eligible to donate blood without any issues if the instrument used during the piercing was single-use disposable. But if reusable gun or other reusable instrument was used for piercing, then donors are requested to wait for three months before donating blood.
Myth 5: Women Are Not Allowed to Donate Blood.
Fact: Women are completely capable of donating blood. Only when they have a low hemoglobin level or are anemic, they are not fit to donate. A donor must have 12.5 grams of haemoglobin per decilitre to give blood and less than that makes them ineligible.
