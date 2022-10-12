World Arthritis Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History, and Significance

World Arthritis day is celebrated on 12 October every year and it is a global health awareness event that helps create awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. It also highlights the impact of these diseases on one's life and aims to educate people about the symptoms & preventive measures so that it is diagnosed at the right time without any further complications.

This day aims to bring people around the world on a single platform so that their voices are heard and more support is provided for better treatment options for the people affected with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs).

Now, let's know about the history, significance, and theme of World Arthritis day 2022. You can also share the quotes and posters on the occasion.