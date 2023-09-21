World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Tips To Prevent & Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive form of dementia and this disease affects nearly 6.5 million people in the United States. It affects the parts of the brain that control thought, memory, and language. The disease first shows mild symptoms of memory loss and can ultimately result in losing the ability to carry on a conversation or respond to the environment.
Memory problems are one of the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. There's no confirmation that a healthy lifestyle or following the below-given tips can prevent Alzheimer’s or other related diseases. But these tips can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and make it easier to manage the symptoms for a quality life of the patients.
Memory loss may be a normal part of old age but Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging, and research is being done to understand the causes and effective treatments for the disease. Let's have a look at the below-given tips to reduce Alzheimer’s risk.
Ways To Prevent Alzheimer's Disease
Manage Blood Pressure- Research proves that people with high blood pressure have an increased risk of suffering from Alzheimer's thus one needs to prevent and manage high blood pressure. Tens of millions of Americans have high blood pressure, and fail to keep it under control.
Manage Blood Sugar levels- It is also recommended to keep the blood sugar levels in control.
Quit Smoking- Smoking has been linked to serious problems like high blood pressure and cancer risk. However, smoking significantly increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Smoking causes nearly 14% of Alzheimer’s disease cases worldwide. Thus it is important that people take steps to reduce or stop smoking.
Maintain a healthy weight to keep the health issues at bay that can increase the risk of Alzheimer's. Try eating healthy and staying active to keep a healthy weight.
Stay Active- Participate in physical activity like a brisk walk to improve thinking, reduce the risk of depression and anxiety, and promote better sleep.
Get enough sleep to rest mentally and relax. Reports suggest that one-third of American adults usually get less sleep than the recommended amount which can increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease.
