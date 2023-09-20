World Alzheimer's Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance & Awareness Activities

World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated every year on 21 September. The day is dedicated to create awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. One of the main aims of celebrating this day is to eradicate the stigma associated with Alzheimer's disease.
Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that is caused due to deposition of certain abnormal proteins called beta-amyloid within the brain cells, causing them to shrink and eventually die.
People suffering from Alzheimer’s disease show different symptoms like decline in memory, inability to think, issues in reasoning, behavioural problems, depression, and more.
The initial symptoms of the disease are not serious, and are neglected in many cases. This is the reason Alzheimer’s disease gets often diagnosed at advanced stages. Alzheimer’s disease is one of the causes of dementia. It is a progressive brain disorder, meaning it gets worse with time. However, the progression of this disease varies among people.
What Is the Theme of Alzheimer’s Day 2023
The theme of Alzheimer’s Day 2023 is "Never Too Early Never Too Late." According to alzint.org, "The "Never Too Early, Never Too Late" campaign aims to underscore the pivotal role of identifying risk factors and adopting proactive risk reduction measures to delay, and potentially even prevent, the onset of dementia. This includes ongoing risk reduction strategies for individuals who have already received a diagnosis."
History of Alzheimer’s Day
The World Alzheimer's Day was established by Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) – an organisation that includes members from Alzheimer's associations across the globe.
ADI was formed on 21 September 1984 with an important goal to create awareness about Alzheimer's Disease, and its impact on patients and their loved ones. The first ever Alzheimer's Day was celebrated on 21 September 1994 to mark the 10th anniversary of ADI formation.
Significance of Alzheimer’s Day: Why Is It Celebrated?
The main significance of celebrating the Alzheimer’s Day is to educate people about Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia. The disease is associated with stigma, therefore recognizing Alzheimer’s Day not only helps in reducing this stigma, but also promotes open discussion and empathy to support the affected individuals.
World Alzheimer's Day is important for creating awareness, empowering caregivers, promoting solidarity across the globe, fostering research, and advocating the patients. It is a day to show support, and improve the lives of Alzheimer's patients and their families.
Alzheimer’s Day 2023 Activities: How To Celebrate the Day?
You can engage in below activities to participate in the Alzheimer’s Day celebrations.
Host educational seminars and conferences to create awareness about the disease.
Organise events, workshops, and quizzes to educate people about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment , and management of Alzheimer’s disease.
Participate in fundraising events to help organisations in raising money for Alzheimer's research.
Distribute educational materials like flyers, pamphlets, and posters within your community to create awareness among people.
Organise programmes where people affected by Alzheimer’s disease can share their experiences about challenges, success rate, disease management, and more.
