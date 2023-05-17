World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, History, and Significance

World AIDS Vaccine Day is celebrated on May 18 every year and this day is also known as H.I.V. Vaccine Knowledge Day. This day aims to raise public awareness about the importance of H.I.V. vaccinations in preventing H.I.V. infection and AIDS.

The project works towards achieving two goals- to honor medical professionals, scientists, and volunteers/supporters who have committed their lives to the development of a viable and safe AIDS vaccine. The other emphasizes the necessity of vaccination, a barrier against life-threatening infection.

It is a fantastic initiative led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (N.I.A.I.D.) and we all together play a critical role in the preventive process. H.I.V. is a severe global public health concern that affected nearly 38 million people by the end of 2019. H.I.V. The condition has become a manageable chronic health condition but people can live healthy and long lives due to improved access to efficient H.I.V. prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care.

Let's have a look at the history and significance of the World AIDS Vaccination Day 2023.