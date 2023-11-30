World AIDS Day 2023: India Must Focus on Addressing Drug Shortages – But How?

India has found itself in a situation where we are facing a shortage of HIV/AIDS testing kits and drugs at intervals in various states. This also comes at a time when the country is still grappling from the effects left by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shortage of essential life saving medicines and testing kits jeopardises the lives of those directly affected and is a reflection of the structural issues in healthcare access.

In Delhi, protests erupted at the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) office in 2022. During the same time, SOS messages were shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).