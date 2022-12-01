World AIDS Day 2022 Theme: Quotes, Slogans, Messages, Images, and Posters

World AIDS Day is observed annually on 1 December. The day is recognized to create awareness among people about the HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), its transmission, diagnostic testing, preventive measures, and treatment options.

World AIDS Day 2022 is celebrated today on Thursday, 1 December 2022. The significance of the day is to address the inequalities that are coming in the way of eradicating this dreadful disease, and hindering its treatment.

The theme of World AIDS Day 2022 is “Equalize”. It is a wake up call for all of us to focus on the practical solutions to alleviate inequality and put an end to life threatening disease 'AIDS'.

Let us find out the slogans, quotes, images, and posters of World AIDS Day 2022 to realize the importance of celebrating the day.