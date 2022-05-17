World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

World AIDS vaccine day is celebrated is every year on 18 May 2022 worldwide. It is an important day because it helps spread information and raise awareness about AIDS and its immunization. It also highlights the importance of vaccines to prevent HIV infection.

Many health care workers, volunteers, students, community members, and NGOs are working to educate people about how to prevent the spread of HIV AIDS and what measures to take if one is infected by the virus.

Let's know about the theme, history, and significance of world AIDS vaccine day.