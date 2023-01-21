Weight Loss Diet: 5 Winter Foods to Lose Weight
Here are a few foods that are easily available in winter and is great for your weight loss journey
Winter season is the best season to eat all your favorite foods that not only feed you but your soul. They make your soul happy and satisfied. But what feeds your soul, doesn't necessarily healthy for you? It is a difficult task to stay active in winter because of the chilly weather and dropping temperatures.
Moreover, we love indulging in our comfort foods like gajar ka halwa and makkhan laden parathas or saag. These binge-eating phases and lack of activity make it difficult for us to lose weight or manage weight in winter. But there are a few foods that can help you lose weight even in the winter.
Have a look at the list of foods.
1. Carrots
Carrots are one of the first choices that make to the list of winter foods that can help you lose or maintain weight. Fresh and brightly colored carrots are available in the market that is also a little sweet in taste. Carrots are high in fiber and low in carbohydrates, making them ideal for a weight loss diet. They are also low in calories, a cup of raw carrots contains 50 calories.
2. Radish
Radishes are extremely hydrating due to their high water content. They are also rich in fiber, and low in fats and calories, making them a perfect weight loss food in winter. One cup of raw radish contains 19 calories.
Radishes have a low GI which helps maintain the blood sugar level. Balanced insulin levels are necessary for proper fat burning. The high fiber makes you feel full for a long time and prevent you from eating more.
3. Beetroot
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a 100-gram serving of beetroot has 43 calories, 0.2 grams of fat, and 10 grams of carbohydrates. Beetroot is low in fat and high in soluble and insoluble dietary fiber that helps with fat loss by promoting lowering cholesterol levels and proper bowel function. Beetroot is also high in magnesium which promotes a healthy nervous system as well.
4. Guavas
Guavas are also great for weight loss. They are low in calories with 37 calories in a cup of raw guava. It makes 12% of your recommended daily fiber intake, which is filling and has high satiety levels. It is a great low-calorie snack they are packed with vitamins and minerals.
Guavas are also rich in manganese which helps absorb other nutrients more efficiently. It has a low GI which makes it a great snack for diabetic people. According to US NIH, it also helps manage the symptoms of hormonal imbalance.
5. Spinach
Spinach is consumed with love in winter. People wait for winter to eat the lush green vegetable, they can never get enough of Sarson da saag. Spinach aids in weight loss due to low calories and high amounts of fiber that improve digestion, help regulate low blood sugar, and prevent constipation.
You can consume spinach once a day and this will do good for your health. Spinach makes you feel full and curbs your appetite thus promoting weight loss.
