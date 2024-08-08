Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: How Does Weight-Cutting Work in Wrestling?

In a heartbreaking turn of events, India's wrestling star Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from 2024 Paris Olympics on the morning of her final bout for the gold medal because she weighed around 100 grams over the permissible limit of her weight category.

"At the moment, the way the rules stand, if you're not the correct weight, you're disqualified. Being disqualified is treated the same as not appearing for the competition. These have always been the rules," Nikhil Latey, physiotherapist and sport scientist at ProPhysio, tells FIT.

But why do wrestlers cut it so close during competitions? How does the weight-cutting process work, and what does it do to the athlete's body?

FIT speaks to experts to break it down.