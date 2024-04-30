14 Patanjali Licences Suspended, Ramdev Exempt From Next Supreme Court Hearing

During the previous hearing of the matter the bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah had said that the court was dissatisfied with the public apology published by Patanjali Ayurved Limited for violating their undertaking to the court and continuing to publish misleading advertisements.

Examining the public apology submitted to the court, the bench noted that there's been a improvement in the nature of the apology.

They have, however, asked Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to file on record the original pages of each of the newspapers in which the public apology was issued.

Furthermore, the court exempted Ramdev and Balkrishna from personal appearance for the next hearing in the case, which will be held on 17 May.