Universal Health Coverage By 2030: Achievable Goal Or Pipe Dream?

A review of PMJAY in a recent Lancet study, by Dubey et al, states that,

“The PMJAY scheme overall is failing to target the most vulnerable population. This mis-targeting can risk inequitable demand and utilization of PMJAY…..States with higher poverty headcounts and disease burdens are considered to have a higher need for PMJAY and vice versa. However, the utilization in terms of claim volume and value is higher in states with lesser needs e.g. Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, and lesser in states with higher needs e.g. Bihar, MP, UP, and Assam. This discrepancy in need vs. utilization is due to poor supply-side factors including a low number of empanelled hospitals, an inefficient beneficiary identification system, and weak health governance in states with greater poverty and disease burdens. A similar pattern is seen at the district level….”

On one hand, there was a low level satisfaction (35.5 percent) among healthcare providers due to lower health packages rates, poor grievance redressal mechanisms and delays in processing claims. This has resulted in a lack of interest in implementing the scheme and sometimes suspension of implemented scheme. On the other hand there is rampant overbilling and inappropriate billing, and overtreatment in the form of unnecessary tests and procedures.

There is an urgent need to improve quality and accountability for delivery of healthcare in both private and public set ups and challenges are different for the two.