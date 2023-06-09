ADVERTISEMENT

Tips To Prevent Osteoporosis During Pregnancy

Try these easy and effective tips to prevent osteoporosis during pregnancy

Shivangani Singh
Published
Fit
1 min read
Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by the breakage of tissues that cannot be replaced by new bone tissues thus resulting in porous bones. According to Mayo Clinic, osteoporosis is responsible for weakening the bone and making it so brittle that even a small fall or cough causes a fracture.

Osteoporosis can develop in people of any age but older people and women are at a higher risk of developing the condition. According to the US NIH, 53 million people in the US suffer from osteoporosis or are at risk of developing it.

Osteoporosis can be so harmful that people with osteoporosis are at risk of fractures and bone breakage even while performing their day-to-day activities like walking, bending, and running. It mainly affects parts like the wrist, spine, and hips.

When osteoporosis develops during pregnancy, it’s called pregnancy-associated osteoporosis (PAO). The symptoms include back pain and broken bones which are extremely rare and can cause significant pain.

How to Prevent Pregnancy Associated Pregnancy?

  • Doctors recommend supplements of calcium and vitamin D

  • You can also increase your consumption of calcium-rich foods like dark, leafy greens and dairy

  • Make sure to stay active

  • Avoid lifting heavy objects and falls while performing activities

  • Doctors prescribe medications like calcitonin and teriparatide that help increase bone density

  • Doctors may even suggest surgery to repair vertebral fractures, such as kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty

