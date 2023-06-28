Tips to Prevent and Reduce the Risk Of Gallstones

Gallstones are hard deposits that are usually formed and found in the gall bladder. There are two types of gallstones:

cholesterol gallstones are the most common type that is made up of excess cholesterol

pigment gallstones are made up of excess bilirubin

Surgery is one of the common treatments for gallstones but you may be able to treat them with natural remedies as well. The common symptoms of gallstones are:

Sudden, intense pain in the upper right part of the abdomen Back pain, near the shoulder blades Nausea, vomiting, or high fever Yellow skin and eyes

Now let us have a look at the tips to know how can we prevent or reduce the risk of gallstones.