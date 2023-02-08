Tips to Improve Athletic Performance
Here are a few simple but important tip for athletics to follow to improve their performance
People think that athletes run and workout day and night to build their stamina and be at the top of their athletic game but that is only a part of it. You do not need intense training to improve your athletic performance if you follow a few simple things in life regularly.
Recent innovations in technology and training methodology can help athletes do things that they thought were impossible. But you need to build these simple habits slowly to improve your performance, you do not need to get overwhelmed with so many tips.
Mix Up Your Workout Routine
People believe that functional training is the only workout routine for the athletes. But athletic performance cannot be improved by sculpting the body or losing weight. It’s about improving your muscle strength, response time, and mental prowess on the field.
Performing the same exercises day after day makes your body get used to that stimulation and can cause a plateau in your results. Thus it is better to switch things up once in a while. Try performing different kinds of exercises and keep things exciting.
Keep a Track of Your Progress
There’s no chance that you can't measure your progress in terms of training. There are multiple monitoring equipment available in the market. You can even use a simple pen and paper to keep a track of your progress.
Hard data can be an excellent motivator and will let you know how much progress you’re making. This can also help you set small goals and you’ll be miles ahead of where you were before. Fitness watches can act as an informational tool that constantly record different parameters of your movement. These tools help measure running distance, heart rate, exercise reps, and so much more.
Hydration is the Key
Staying hydrated should be your top priority during your workout. Athletes can get dehydrated easier, be it on the field or in the gym because of the constant fluid loss due to sweating.
As your muscles produce heat, the core body temperature increases by quite a bit and sweating is just your body’s attempt at cooling you down.
During a particularly intense exercise routine, the body loses up to 45 ounces of water an hour. Thus it is important that you drink between 20 and 40 ounces of water per hour during your workout. The water also helps with recovery.
Drinking a gallon of water before you start working out can lead to bloating and nausea which can disturb your performance.
Let Your Body Recover
The recovery process is as important as the workout. Over working those muscles can cause injury and the muscles need time to heal. Every time you exercise, your muscle tissues experience tiny tears that is a part of getting stronger and bulking up.
Do not push your body through pain because you are only inviting injuries. A lack of proper recovery is the most common causes of muscle tears and serious injuries. It also helps replenish your store of energy. The recovery phase helps your body restore your muscle glycogen supply for the next workout.
You can take some rest days, give specific muscle groups a day or two to recover and you can also avoid intense cardio on a few days a week. Do not forget to warm up and stretch post exercise.
Eat Healthy
If you wish to improve athletic performance, eat the right foods. You need to eat healthy foods at the right time. You breakfast must include a healthy supply of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to fuel your muscles and provide the energy to start the day.
Avoid simple sugars and simple carbs and choose healthier alternatives like complex carbohydrates.
Simple carbs can cause that dreaded mid-day crash since they are broken down easily and cause a rapid blood sugar spike. You will experience a quick boost of energy followed by feeling lethargic and weak.
Choose complex carbs like whole-wheat foods, wholesome vegetables, legumes, and more that break down a lot slower and regulate your blood sugar, keeping your glycemic index relatively low.
You must eat 3 to 4 hours before you hit the gym to fuel your workout.
