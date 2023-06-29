Tips And Tricks To Fall Asleep Quickly & Easily

Sleep is an important part of our life. We may not realize it but we cannot function properly without sleep. Sleep helps our body and brain function at its best. Doctors recommend 6-8 hours of sleep and anyone who sleeps less than those many hours is inviting illness and health complications for themselves.
Lack of sleep can cause brain fog, lack of concentration, anxiety, metabolic issues, poor digestion, fatigue, etc. We all know that sleep is important and we all must sleep early to wake up fresh and energetic but how can we make sure that we get undisturbed sleep for the required amount of time every day? Here are a few science-based tricks that will help you sleep on time.
Tips To Fall Asleep Quicker
Make sure to stick to a routine. Try waking up and sleeping at the same time every day. After a few days, you will automatically feel drowsy at your own time and your body clock will wake you up at the same time as well. Habit is an important part of life and it will help your body function better.
Try not to use any electronic devices at least 2-3 hours before sleep. It can help you relax and give rest to your eyes, brain, and muscles which will eventually lead up to sleep.
Try sleeping in a quiet space and avoid any kind of unnecessary noises in your bedroom. You can hear soothing music that will help you relax and that aligns with an ideal 15 to 20-minute sleep latency window.
Meditation is a great way to relax your brain and body in such a way that all your worries and anxieties take a back seat and help your body get into a relaxed mode wherein you can experience undisturbed and sweet sleep.
You can also try a few yoga asanas or muscle stretch to ease the tension in the muscles that build up from all the work and pressure throughout the day. At times, we are unable to sleep due to back or muscle pain, and our sleep quality deteriorates.
