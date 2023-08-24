A 27-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, identified as V Loganayaki, died due to complications arising from postpartum hemorrhage on Tuesday, 22 August, following a botched home delivery influenced by YouTube videos. Her newborn child who was first admitted to a private hospital, is now stable.

Context: Loganayaki and her husband D Madhesh, who both hold postgraduate degrees in agriculture, made the decision to pursue a home delivery for the birth of their child. The couple, who are 'staunch proponents of natural living', had relocated from Dharmapuri to Puliampatty in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu – to be closer to Loganayaki's family.

What happened? Loganayaki went into labour and gave birth to a baby boy around 4 am on 22 August. However, complications arose when her placenta was retained within her body, leading to severe bleeding.