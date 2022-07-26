Monkeypox in India: Is It a Sexually Transmitted Disease?

On Saturday, 23 July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency of International concern (PHEIC).

Monkeypox, a viral infection with smallpox like symptoms, has been spreading rapidly, with the total global caseload hitting 17,000 in over 65 countries.

In India, the first case was reported on 14 July in Kerala, and since then 4 more cases have been confirmed.