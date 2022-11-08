'Body-Shaming Begins at Home': Sonakshi Sinha Opens up About Body Image Issues
Actress Sonakshi Sinha confessed that growing up, she was constantly asked to lose weight by her mother.
Actress Sonakshi Sinha opens up about how she was body-shamed growing up, and how it impacted her relationship with food, and her mental health in the long run.
While promoting her upcoming film, Double XL, the Lootera Actress told news outlet Firstpost that her mother would constantly tell her to lose weight.
The 35-year-old Bollywood star went on to add that this is how children are conditioned to think that fat is bad, and a cycle of trauma is created.
"I don’t blame all the mothers who want their daughters to lose weight because they probably went through the same thing when they were younger and maybe their parents were telling them as well."Sonakshi Sinha
'Body-Shaming Didn't Stop Even After I Became an Actor'
In the interview, Sonakshi opened up about being fat-shamed at all stages of her life.
"I used to get teased a lot in school and a lot of name-calling used to happen," she says.
She goes on to talk about her time studying fashion in college and how she felt the pressure to 'fit in' to the beauty standards there.
The shaming, she says, didn't stop even after she started her film career.
"Even after I became an actor, the people around me spoke a lot about my weight and that kind of initially made me feel like asking that why are people ignoring the work that I am doing."Sonakshi Sinha
"It is not okay to tell anyone – no matter how they look, no matter what shape or size they are, what colour they are, what height they are – that they are not good enough," she adds.
How Body Image Impacts Your Mental Health
Body image refers to a person's feelings and perceptions about their own body. These perceptions may be positive or negative.
Speaking candidly on an episode of FIT's podcast, Not Fine, Thanks, model Sakshi Sindwani opened up about body image and the unrealistic beauty standards in the modelling industry. The model explained that struggling with one's body image is an ongoing battle.
"It was terrible, but you know it shaped me into becoming the person I am today. I think it's given me the voice. I am so much stronger now because of it."Sakshi Sindwani
Tackling Negative Body-Image
Like Sonakshi, Sakshi, and many before them have said, dealing with negative body image can mean undoing years of conditioning, and self-criticism.
According to psychologist Prachi Jain, it is possible to cultivate a positive body image by making some conscious changes in your thought process.
Talk to yourself with love and compassion, and be less critical of yourself.
Do not try to match the unrealistic standards of beauty projected everywhere. Make your own standards instead.
Be grateful for the body you have and try to appreciate it.
Be careful about who you follow on social media.
(Written with inputs from Firstpost.)
