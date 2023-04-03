'Smart Bandage' Can Now Help Heal Chronic Wounds: What We Know

A 'smart bandage' or 'smart patch' that can monitor healing, administer medicines to wounds, and use electrical signals to drive tissue growth has recently been created by a team of researchers at The California Institute of Technology.

The big point: The patch that has the ability to monitor and use combined therapy on wounds such as diabetic ulcers, burns, and non-healing surgical wounds. It is reportedly stretchable, wireless, wearable bioelectric device that can benefit those with infected chronic wounds.

What was said: Dr Wei Gao, told The Guardian that the device consists of two parts: one reusable flexible printed circuit board and one disposable patch," and that "the disposable patch contains biosensors, electrodes, and drug-loaded hydrogels."

The study also stated that the patch “consists of a multimodal biosensor array for simultaneous and multiplexed chemical sensing of wound exudate biomarkers.”

It also described the composition of the smart patch in detail: