Parliamentary Discussions Related to Climate Change Are Largely Missing in India

“Every time, the story is one-sided. Politicians often use ‘climate change’ as an excuse (in disasters),” climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll said to a clique of legislators in the coastal state of Kerala, a narrow strip of land between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats mountains in southwest India.

Koll was addressing the legislators, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the state, in a lecture on Climate Change: What we can expect in Kerala. These legislators with the power to make a raft of changes and mobilise scientifically-informed climate action in the state, listened with rapt attention as the scientist described the state “between the devil and the sea,” caught between developmental changes and extreme rains in the Western Ghats and the warming Arabian Sea.

Koll, who is originally from the state’s Kottayam district, used the interaction to demystify climate change, offer potential solutions to adapt to local impacts of climate change in Kerala and debunked myths on climate change that can often deflect attention from human-caused actions.