Veteran Composer Bappi Lahiri Dies of Obstructive Sleep Apnea: What Is It?
Uncontrolled sleep apnea can lead to other health issues like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and metabolic issue
Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away late on Tuesday evening, 15 February, in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.
According to Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare Hospital, the 69 years old musician was admitted to the hospital a month ago, and was discharged earlier this week on Monday.
Dr Namjoshi also told PTI that Lahiri died due to obstructive sleep apnea.
"His health deteriorated on Tuesday, and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, quoted by PTI
What is sleep apnea? What are some signs to look out for? FIT breaks it down.
What is Obstructive Sleep Apnea?
According to the US National Institute of Health (NIH), obstructive sleep apnea is a common condition that causes repeated upper airway collapse or blockage while one is asleep, reducing or completely stopping airflow.
When it is caused due to the brain not being able to send signals to your muscles to breathe, it is called central sleep apnea.
Here are some key points about the condition
According to researchers at the Johns Hopkins Sleep Disorder Centre,
sleep apnea occurs in about 3 percent of people in the normal weight category, and about 20 percent of people who are obese.
Men are more likely to be affected by the condition.
Risk of sleep apnea goes up in women post menopause.
Uncontrolled sleep apnea, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM), can also increase your risk of cardiovascular and metabolic issues, as well as diabetes.
What makes it all the more concerning is that a lot of people may not even realise they have sleep apnea, or may choose to ignore the telling signs.
Many times, those sleeping in the same bed as the person are more likely to identify the signs than the person themselves.
Signs and Symptoms to Look Out For
Loud snoring and paused breathing while asleep
It must be noted that although heavy snoring can be a sign of sleep apnea, snoring itself isn't the same as sleep apnea.
Constant fatigue
Mood swings
Waking up irritable or with a headache because of disrupted sleep
Dry mouth in the morning
According to MayoClinic, some people may also develop insomnia
How is it diagnosed?
According to JHM, obstructive sleep apnea can range from mild to severe, and although it can be fatal in some serious cases, a more likely damage occurs in the long run.
Typically a doctor will put you through sleep studies, recording the number of episodes of slow or stopped breathing events that occur in an hour to diagnose sleep apnea and gauge its severity.
They also monitor your oxygen levels in the blood during these events.
Treatment Options
Treatment for sleep apnea typically involves finding the best way (suited for you) to keep your airways open while you sleep.
For this, your doctor may recommend lifestyle changes, or breathing devices depending on the severity of your condition.
Some severe cases may also require surgical intervention.
A common breathing device used to treat sleep apnea is the continuous positive air pressure (CPAP) machine that works by creating air pressure in the nose to keep the airways from collapsing.
According to JHM, studies show that regular use of CPAP while sleeping also helps lower your blood pressure, and improve alertness during the day.
Some healthy lifestyle choices that can help improve sleep apnea are,
Avoid drinking alchohol, particularly before bedtime
Keep up your physical health and aim for a healthy weight
Avoid erratic sleeping hours
(Written with inputs from PTI).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.