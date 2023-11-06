A Simple Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Bipolar Disorder: How It Works?

Taking a simple blood test and an online psychiatric assessment can now help you diagnose bipolar disorder, Cambridge University researchers say.

In a study published in the JAMA Psychiatry journal on 25 October, researchers say that while the blood test can diagnose up to “30 percent of patients with bipolar disorder, it is even more effective when combined with a digital mental health assessment.”

How it works: The study says that biomarker testing could help medical professionals differentiate between bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder.

The researchers pointed out how bipolar disorder is often misdiagnosed as a major depressive disorder because the two have overlapping symptoms.