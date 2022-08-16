Sexolve 317: ‘My Son-In-Law Is Gay!'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 78 year old man in love with a 50 year old. The problem is that the 50 year old is a man too. I have lived a life of a heterosexual all my life till the age of 70.

But then, I discovered this man, who was 42 then, and then fell in love with him completely.

I may have been 70 but I was not really looking like 70. People used to guess that I am 46 or so.

I am now having issues with my inheritance. My dad who passed away last year at 102 did not want to give me any money and has written off everything to my siblings.

My mother is 97 now. She is hail and hearty, but everyone knows that old age will lead to death at some point. She has a bunch of property in her name. How do I impress upon her to give her property to me after her death. I want to leave property for my boyfriend.

I wonder if I am way too selfish to wish that. Isn't that just natural. How do i do this?

Regards,

Don