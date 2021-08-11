ADVERTISEMENT

'Meri Maa ki Shaadi' – Of Divorce, Remarriage, and All Things Fate

Will the daughter be able to play cupid for her mother and bring two hearts closer to each other?

Our society still finds difficult to readily accept remarriage of a divorced person. It is shrouded in taboo and shame. And what's considered even more unacceptable and outrageous is remarrying someone much younger than you.

What happens when a 33-year-old guy falls in love with a 40-year-old divorcee mother? Will she listen to her heart and go with her feelings?

In 'Meri Maa ki Shaadi', a daughter takes us on a journey of her mother's possible remarriage. Will the daughter be able to play cupid for her mother and bring two hearts closer to each other?

Tune in to the 8th episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan – and journey on.

