Higher Doses of Semaglutide Aids Weight Loss in Indians Too: Lancet Study

Although injectable semaglutide (most popular kind being Ozempic) is not available in India, oral semaglutide has been available in India for over a year now. It is available in 3 mg, 7 mg, and 14 mg dosages.

However, they are only prescribed for specific cases of diabetes.

For one, semaglutide in India can only be prescribed by an endocrinologist, as per the Drugs Control General of India. Further, they can only be prescribed to treat uncontrolled Type-2 diabetes in adults.

Furthermore, oral semaglutide pills are not cheap in India, priced at Rs 300 a pill. Considering you need to take the pill daily, the bill could run up to Rs 10,000 a month.