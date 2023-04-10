'Allow Same-Sex Marriage': Indian Psychiatric Society Ahead of SC Hearing
The Indian Psychiatric Society statement said, "Discrimination may lead to mental health issues."
The Indian Psychiatric Society, on 3 April, issued a statement supporting same-sex marriages and adoption for same-sex couples, ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the matter.
On 18 April, a five-judge constitution bench will be hearing a batch of petitions seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage in the apex court. The Centre has already opposed same-sex marriages on the grounds that it isn’t a part of the 'Indian family structure' and that legalising it could wreak ‘havoc’ in society.
The 8000-members strong association said:
“As an extension to [our support of the decriminalisation of homosexuality and LGBTQA spectrum from Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in 2018], the Indian Psychiatric Society would like to reiterate that these individuals be treated like all citizens of the country, and once a citizen can enjoy all civil rights like education, employment, housing, income, government or military service, access to health care, property rights, marriage, adoption, survivorship benefits to name a few.”
The statement added, “There is no evidence to indicate that individuals on the LGBTQA spectrum cannot partake any of the above. On the contrary, discrimination which prevents the above, may lead to mental health issues.”
Advocating for equal rights for people on the LGBTQA spectrum, the society held a special meeting in Hyderabad, following which it issued this statement.
'Important To Sensitise Society'
Not just lending its support to same-sex marriages, the IPS also took a stand supporting adoption for queer couples.
The association said that while it was aware that the child of a queer couple might be subjected to discrimination, it is the responsibility of the society to be sensitised towards such children.
"It is imperative that, once legalised, such parents of the LGBTQA spectrum bring up the children in a gender neutral, unbiased environment. It is also of utmost importance that the family, community, school and society in general are sensitised to protect and promote the development of such a child, and prevent stigma and discrimination at any cost."
Read and Breaking News at the Quint
