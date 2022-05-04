Tips To Cut Back on Salt and Prevent Its Harmful Effects

We have always heard that too much salt in the diet is not healthy and we should avoid it as much as possible.

Most of us have long heard that it's best to go easy on the salt shaker. But a recent study has confused the issue somewhat.

According to the Heart Foundation, not only the older people but children also must avoid eating too much salt since it increases blood pressure and later in life increased the risk of heart diseases and stroke.

Therefore, it is advised to cut back on salt irrespective of your age, and here are a few tips that can help you do this.