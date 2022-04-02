Say 'No' to Frozen Foods! Here's Why

There is nothing wrong with wanting to eat a quick salami sandwich for breakfast instead of preparing a whole nutritious spread. Frozen peas and vegetables are easier and more convenient to use than vegetables bought from the store, as they need to be chopped up before cooking.

Everyone tries to choose the easy way out, but do you realise what lies beyond your choice of frozen foods over fresh ones?

In this article, we try to explain the risk factors and harmful effects of frozen foods.