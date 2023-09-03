First, a quick history lesson on how salads came to be.

It’s quite intriguing that the food history of western cuisine originates out of Rome and Greece.

It could have been the presence of royalty, the feasts and indulgences that ensued which set the precedent for what went on to become staples in these countries' cuisines.

Salad as a component of a meal had its roots firmly set in European food where one of the courses were greens and raw vegetables mixed with a dressing to elevate flavor and make the vegetables more palatable.