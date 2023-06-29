UK Officials Want 'Warning Sign' on Protein Drinks After Indian-Origin Teen Dies

A senior health official, on Tuesday, 27 June, called for 'life-saving' warning signs to be added to protein drinks citing the death of Rohan Godhania, an Indian-origin teenager, in 2020.

Godhania, a 16-year-old boy from West London, suffered a rare brain condition after consuming a protein shake on 15 August 2020.

He was admitted to the West Middlesex Hospital where he lost his life three days later due to 'irreversible brain damage'.