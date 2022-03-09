How To Reverse Ageing and Stay Young Forever

In 5 BC Herodotus wrote about the fountain of youth - a magical spring that restored the drinker's youth and kept them young forever.

In 2019, Diljeet Gill, a phD student at Babraham Institute, found that cell transformation stopped at the right time could de-age old human cells, making them "younger" by almost 25 years.

In January 2022, Altos Labs was launched, with funding of $3 billion. With its investors reportedly including billionaires Jeff Bezos, Yuri Milner, and Peter Thiel, Altos absorbed Gill and his supervisor Wolf Reik among some of the biggest industry experts to find the answer to ageing.