Prevention and Control Of Hepatitis: Tips to Prevent Disease in Monsoon

Hepatitis is characterized by inflammation of the liver tissue that causes long-term damage.
The liver is the largest organ inside the body. The liver performs various critical functions that help improve metabolism like detoxification of blood and production of bile which is important for digestion and storage of glycogen.
According to the US NIH, hepatitis may be acute or chronic and the severity depends on its duration, whether it lasts for less than six months or more than ten months.
Acute hepatitis may sort itself out on its own with the right diet and care or develop slowly into chronic hepatitis. With time, hepatitis may result in liver damage, cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer. Thus, here we are with a few tips to prevent Hepatitis in monsoon.
Maintain a Healthy Weight: People who are obese have higher chances of fatty liver and cirrhosis. People must follow a low-fat diet to maintain a healthy liver.
Avoid Drinking Alcohol: Heavy consumption of alcohol is fatal and increases the risk of damage to the liver. Alcohol causes swelling and liver irritation which accelerates the damage and increases the risk of cirrhosis.
Take Vaccinations: Doctors also recommend Vaccines to prevent viral liver diseases like Hepatitis A and B. It is important for people to complete the course of all the vaccinations.
Be Careful While Taking Medications: There are a few medicines that cause extreme damage to the liver and have other side effects. Regular intake of drugs like Ibuprofen, Aspirin results in liver damage. People must also avoid NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) drugs or painkillers, vitamin medications, herbal medicines, etc.
Maintain Personal hygiene: Personal hygiene plays an important role in the prevention of Hepatitis. One must wash their hands regularly, practice safe sexual intercourse, avoid sharing needles, drink clean water, and eat proper food. Contaminated food and water can increase the risk of Hepatitis.
