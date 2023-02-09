Potential Causes of Hair loss or Baldness

Who doesn't love the voluminous, shiny, and black hair. We all love to get compliments on healthy skin and hair but how often are we able to find a person with no hair concerns and with healthy looking hair. Very rare, right?

Hair thinning, hair loss, baldness and bald spots have become common hair problems and people go to salons and try different home remedies to get rid of the embarrassing problem. But the main help would be to know the root cause of hair thinning, hair loss, and baldness. If we know the root cause, we can treat that to get rid of the symptoms, hair loss being one of them.

Below are few of the most common hair loss or baldness causes that often go unnoticed and people keep struggling to find a solution for their hair regrowth.